Football: Erceg announces retirement

Tuesday, 21 February, 2017 - 12:43

New Zealand Football is sad to hear the news that Football Ferns skipper Abby Erceg is retiring from international football.

The 27-year-old, who has played 130 A internationals for New Zealand since making her debut in 2006, made the announcement this morning in a radio interview and said the reason for stepping down was due to what she feels is a lack of investment in the women’s programme.

"First and foremost we are sad to see Abby finish her international career," said New Zealand Football CEO Andy Martin.

"She has been an integral part of the Ferns for the past decade and the captain for the past four years. She has taken the team to the Olympic Games, FIFA World Cups and will be remembered as one of the legends of our game."

Martin was disappointed to hear Erceg, who led the Ferns to their highest-ever ranking of World No 16, underline a perceived lack of funding as the primary reason for her retirement.

"The Ferns have gone from strength to strength in recent years and their funding leading into the Rio Olympic Games was the most it has ever been," said Martin.

"The team has had significant opportunities - and will do going forward - to be at their best and compete with the best teams in the world at pinnacle events."

In December, High Performance Sport New Zealand announced the Football Ferns secured a three year investment of $1.5m towards their 2019 FIFA World Cup and 2020 Olympic campaigns.

"For teams from this part of the world, as it is well-known, competing in international football is a huge challenge and there are financial realities," said Martin. "Investing in the Ferns is a priority for New Zealand Football as a result of the success they have had on the world stage and also the positive impact they have had on the women’s game here in New Zealand."

Since the inception of the Whole of Football Plan in 2011, women’s affiliated player numbers have grown 20 percent to almost 19,000 and the Ferns have played a key role in that growth.

"New Zealand Football will continue to invest into the women’s football programme to give this team the best chance of winning at FIFA World Cups and Olympics. The Ferns play a significant role in inspiring the next generation of women that success on the world stage is very much achievable."

The World No 19 Football Ferns leave for the Cyprus Cup on Thursday where they will play against Scotland, Austria and Korea Republic.