Two down, two to go for Bay of Plenty in Hawke Cup

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 08:11

Bay of Plenty begins its third Hawke Cup challenge of the 2017 season from 10.30am tomorrow at its 2017 fortress of Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui as the quest continues for an unbeaten season.

After swatting aside Zone 1 challengers Counties Manukau then surviving an action-packed match against Zone 2’s Hawke’s Bay, tomorrow sees a second Central Districts region arrive to raid their trophy cabinet in the shape of Zone 3 regional winners Nelson.

Captained by Central Districts spinning allrounder Marty Kain, it’s Nelson first challenge since 2012 and they will also have the services of six-smashing Central Stag Josh Clarkson, the big 2016 New Zealand Under-19s player with a dangerous strike rate in white ball cricket. Twenty-year-old Clarkson, coming off a strong Ford Trophy season, will be looking to put his best red-ball foot forward to press for reselection in the Central Stags’ Plunket Shield squad, having played two first-class matches for the Stags as a teenager in 2015.

Bay of Plenty batsmen Sean Davey and Alex Lees are meanwhile each coming off back-to-back centuries in the defences so far this season, and their side’s spin department has been reinforced by the return of Northern Districts’ Jono Boult.

SQUADS

NELSON: Mason Thelin, Paddy Howes, Adam Leonard, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludick, Marty Kain (c), Joe O'Connor, Nic Clark, Tom Zohrab, Felix Murray, Dylan Eginton, Sam Baxendine

BAY OF PLENTY: Peter Drysdale (c), Tom MacRury, Joe Carter, Alex Lees, Ben Musgrave, Jono Boult, Sean Davey, Tim Clarke, Donovan Deeble, Tony Goodin, Chris Atkinson, Iman Singh

The match will be livescored at www.blackcaps.co.nz