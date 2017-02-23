2017 University of Waikato Chiefs Taua Development Squad named

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 09:25

The future of Chiefs rugby is bright, with an exciting pool of talented rugby players named in the 2017 University of Waikato Chiefs Taua Development squad today. The 2017 Development programme includes two games against the Blues Development team, the first taking place on Friday 3 March at FMG Stadium Waikato serving as curtain raiser to the Gallagher Chiefs vs Blues Investec Super Rugby match. The rematch takes place just two weeks later on Saturday 18 March at Pakuranga Rugby Football Club in Auckland.

The University of Waikato Chiefs Taua Development team will also tour to Hong Kong under a high performance partnership formed between the Chiefs Rugby Club and the Hong Kong Rugby Union. The tour will be the third visit in as many years, giving players a great development opportunity and international touring experience including training and playing with the Hong Kong national squad.

Chiefs Player Identification and Development Manager Kent Currie said the University of Waikato Chiefs Taua Development programme provided players with exceptional development opportunities.

"The 2017 University of Waikato Chiefs Taua Development team was selected by the Chiefs coaches in collaboration with the Mitre 10 Cup coaches from Counties Manukau, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki. It has been a real team effort across the Provincial Unions to provide hugely promising players from within Chiefs country with meaningful rugby development and an opportunity to perform at that next level in view of the Chiefs coaches.

"Taking part in this comprehensive programme allows players to experience the Chiefs style of rugby first-hand and provides us with an opportunity to assess players for the Gallagher Chiefs as potential replacement players for this season and for the future. The University of Waikato Chiefs Taua Development programme is hugely important for the continued development of rugby in the Chiefs region with the great support of the University of Waikato. We are very appreciative of their ongoing support and commitment to helping promising New Zealand athletes fulfil their potential on and off the rugby field," said Currie.

The University of Waikato Chiefs Taua Development squad features an exciting mix of youth and experience. The squad includes players from across the Chiefs region, with representation from Provincial Unions Counties Manukau, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki.

The University of Waikato Chiefs Taua Development squad will be coached by the experienced trio of Leo Crowley, Andrew Douglas and Carl Hoeft.

The University of Waikato Chiefs Taua Development squad is:

Unavailable for selection: Leighton Price (Taranaki), Jacob Skeen (Waikato), Monty Ioane (Bay of Plenty), Iopu Iopu-Aso (Taranaki)

The 2017 University of Waikato Chiefs Taua Development Management Team is:

Coach: Leo Crowley Coach: Andrew Douglas Coach: Carl Hoeft Manager: Gareth Duncan Trainer: Brad Mayo Physio: Paul Smiler Analyst: Mark Ray Programme Manager: Kent Currie