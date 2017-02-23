Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Crusaders Knights team named to play Highlanders Development side

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 17:05

The Crusaders Knights will kick off the 2017 season at home, when they play the Highlanders Development side this Saturday at Linfield Park in Christchurch.

Head Coach Joe Maddock has named his team to take on the Bravehearts, which includes 10 players from the BNZ Crusaders squad in the starting fifteen.

The match provides Christchurch fans with the opportunity to watch the Crusaders Development side in action, before heading along to the BNZ Crusaders’ first game of the Investec Super Rugby season against the Brumbies, from 7:35pm at AMI Stadium.

Kick-off at Linfield Park for the Crusaders Knights game is scheduled for 1:45pm on Saturday 25 February, and entry to the match is free.

Crusaders Knights team to play Highlanders Development team:

1. Tim Perry

2. Andrew Makalio

3. Oli Jager

4. Jack Powell

5. Jonno Osbourne

6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis 

7. Jed Brown

8. Sam Godwin

9. Mitchell Drummond 

10. Marty McKenzie 

11. Sione Fifita

12. Sean Wainui 

13. Braydon Ennor 

14. Manasa Mataele 

15. Will Jordan

16. Nathan Vella 

17. Harry Allen 

18. Samu Tawake 

19. Tom Christie 

20. Isaiah Miller 

21. Leon Fukofuka 

22. Tim O’Malley 

23. Tima Faingaanuku 

24. Josh McKay 

25. Ray Nu’u

