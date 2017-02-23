Crusaders Knights team named to play Highlanders Development side

|
The Crusaders Knights will kick off the 2017 season at home, when they play the Highlanders Development side this Saturday at Linfield Park in Christchurch.
Head Coach Joe Maddock has named his team to take on the Bravehearts, which includes 10 players from the BNZ Crusaders squad in the starting fifteen.
The match provides Christchurch fans with the opportunity to watch the Crusaders Development side in action, before heading along to the BNZ Crusaders’ first game of the Investec Super Rugby season against the Brumbies, from 7:35pm at AMI Stadium.
Kick-off at Linfield Park for the Crusaders Knights game is scheduled for 1:45pm on Saturday 25 February, and entry to the match is free.
Crusaders Knights team to play Highlanders Development team:
1. Tim Perry
2. Andrew Makalio
3. Oli Jager
4. Jack Powell
5. Jonno Osbourne
6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis
7. Jed Brown
8. Sam Godwin
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Marty McKenzie
11. Sione Fifita
12. Sean Wainui
13. Braydon Ennor
14. Manasa Mataele
15. Will Jordan
16. Nathan Vella
17. Harry Allen
18. Samu Tawake
19. Tom Christie
20. Isaiah Miller
21. Leon Fukofuka
22. Tim O’Malley
23. Tima Faingaanuku
24. Josh McKay
25. Ray Nu’u
