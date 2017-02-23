Crusaders Knights team named to play Highlanders Development side

Thursday, 23 February, 2017 - 17:05

The Crusaders Knights will kick off the 2017 season at home, when they play the Highlanders Development side this Saturday at Linfield Park in Christchurch.

Head Coach Joe Maddock has named his team to take on the Bravehearts, which includes 10 players from the BNZ Crusaders squad in the starting fifteen.

The match provides Christchurch fans with the opportunity to watch the Crusaders Development side in action, before heading along to the BNZ Crusaders’ first game of the Investec Super Rugby season against the Brumbies, from 7:35pm at AMI Stadium.

Kick-off at Linfield Park for the Crusaders Knights game is scheduled for 1:45pm on Saturday 25 February, and entry to the match is free.

Crusaders Knights team to play Highlanders Development team:

1. Tim Perry

2. Andrew Makalio

3. Oli Jager

4. Jack Powell

5. Jonno Osbourne

6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis

7. Jed Brown

8. Sam Godwin

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Marty McKenzie

11. Sione Fifita

12. Sean Wainui

13. Braydon Ennor

14. Manasa Mataele

15. Will Jordan

16. Nathan Vella

17. Harry Allen

18. Samu Tawake

19. Tom Christie

20. Isaiah Miller

21. Leon Fukofuka

22. Tim O’Malley

23. Tima Faingaanuku

24. Josh McKay

25. Ray Nu’u