Chiefs U20s team named to play Blues U20s

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 13:45

Get excited Chiefs fans, because the future is bright. Twenty-five promising young players have been named today in the Chiefs U20s team to play the Blues U20s team this Saturday 25 February. Many of the names will be familiar to those astute rugby observers who have followed the Chiefs region Provincial Union U19s teams, with these exciting young players now looking to make their mark on an even bigger stage.

The Chiefs U20s programme was developed in 2016 and forms a critical part of the comprehensive University of Waikato Chiefs Development programme, which identifies promising Chiefs region rugby players and develops them for future opportunities in professional rugby, together with their Provincial Unions. The Chiefs U20s programme is also an important part of the New Zealand Under 20s selection process.

This Saturday’s match kicks off at 2.30pm at the Manukau Rugby Football Club. It is the first of three games that the Chiefs U20s team will play, in a programme that includes a match against the Argentina U20s team in late March.

The University of Waikato Chiefs U20s team to play the Blues U20s team is:

POSITION FULL NAME PROVINCE

1 LOOSEHEAD PROP Ryan Coxan Waikato

2 HOOKER Bradley Slater Taranaki

3 TIGHTHEAD PROP Tevita Mafileo Bay Of Plenty

4 LEFT LOCK Sione Tuipulotu Counties Manukau

5 RIGHT LOCK Sam Caird Waikato

6 LEFT FLANKER Tom Florence Taranaki

7 RIGHT FLANKER Du’Plessis Kirifi Waikato

8 NUMBER EIGHT Luke Jacobson - CAPTAIN Waikato

9 SCRUMHALF Caleb Korteweg Waikato

10 FLYHALF Matthew Lansdown Waikato

11 LEFT WING Sevu Reece Waikato

12 INSIDE CENTRE Matt McKenzie Taranaki

13 OUTSIDE CENTRE Salimoni Tukania Counties Manukau

14 RIGHT WING Tyler Campbell Waikato

15 FULLBACK Niven Longopoa Waikato

RESERVES

16 PROP Damon Abraham Counties Manukau

17 HOOKER Angus MacDonald Bay Of Plenty

18 PROP Alex Mitchell Taranaki

19 LOCK Lachlan McWhannell Waikato

20 LOOSE FORWARD Antonio Kata Counties Manukau

21 LOOSE FORWARD Ajay Mua Bay Of Plenty

22 INSIDE BACK Ciarahn Matoe Taranaki

23 INSIDE BACK/MIDFIELD Brad Armstrong Bay Of Plenty

24 MIDFIELD/BACK THREE Antonio Mikaele Tu’u Waikato

25 BACK THREE James Brady Counties Manukau

Chiefs U20s Management Team:

Coach: Tasesa Lavea

Coach: Tai Lavea Coach: Paul Tito Trainer: George Wardell Physio: Kyle Turvey

Manager: Paul Galletta Programme Manager: Kent Currie