Wellington Firebirds named for round six of the Plunket Shield

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 13:57

The Wellington Firebirds team to play Canterbury at the Basin Reserve from Sunday the 26th of February to Wednesday the 1st of March has been named.

The Firebirds return to red ball cricket after two very successful white ball campaigns. Captain Michael Papps believes that, having put themselves in a great spot at the halfway mark of the Plunket Shield, they are well placed to push on in this competition:

We’ve been playing white ball cricket for two and a half months now, so it’s all about getting the points on the board and changing our mindset to fit this style of game.

Coach Bruce Edgar has made that change of mindset a priority at training ahead of the Plunket Shield match, noting the importance of being ready from ball one:

Now it’s all about adjusting to four-day cricket as fast as we can, and that’s what our focus has been during training this week.

The match marks the final game at the Basin Reserve this summer for the Firebirds, with their final home game being played under lights at Westpac Stadium. Papps acknowledged the passion for the Basin within his side and how they see their return as a launching pad for the rest of the season:

The team love playing at the Basin and we are looking forward to being at home again. It was our target from the start to do well and being the last game at the Basin we will want to make it the first step to finishing the season on a high.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Michael Papps (Captain) Brent Arnel Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Scott Borthwick Hamish Marshall Matt McEwan Iain McPeake Stephen Murdoch Jeetan Patel Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock