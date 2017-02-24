900 junior athletes tackle annual Oceans carnival

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 14:32

Mount Maunganui’s Main Beach will be awash with junior athletes for four intense days of competition as they tackle the annual Under 14 New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships from March 2-5.

Known as Oceans ’17, the annual competition has a proud history of being one of Surf Life Saving’s biggest events which aims to encourage and promote young children to pursue a future in lifeguarding.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Sport Manager Mike Lord says the carnival is the high point of the season and many of the athletes have been training and competing at a local level throughout the season in preparation.

"There’s always an amazing atmosphere at the Oceans carnivals as the kids give the competition their all but also display great sportsmanship; looking out for one another and cheering each other on. It’s a great chance for them to hang out with their mates in an environment that they love," he says.

Last year’s event saw Omanu Beach Surf Life Saving Club successfully defend their championship title after fighting off stiff competition from around the country.

This year has attracted 898 entries from 46 Surf Life Saving Clubs around New Zealand from as far North as Waipu Cove to as far South as St Clair in Dunedin.

The largest group of athletes comes from Red Beach, just North of Auckland, with a total of 70 athletes followed by Mount Maunganui with 54 and Mairangi Bay with 52.

The largest age group being contested is the Under 13s with 276 competitors, followed by the Under 14s with 243, Under 12s with 224 and the Under 11s with 155.

As well as the sporting action on the beach, a number of Surf Life Saving sponsors including Zespri and EBOS Sport will have marquees set up on site to support and assist the young athletes in achieving their best throughout the four days of competition.

Follow the live results on our website at http://liveresults.co.nz/sls or via the SLSNZ App.

Clubs represented:

Bethells Beach SLSP East End SLSC Fitzroy SLSC

MEDIA RELEASE

Foxton SLSC Hot Water Beach LS Kotuku Surf Life Saving

Lyall Bay SLSC Mairangi Bay SLSC Mangawhai Heads VLS Maranui SLSC Midway SLSC Mt Maunganui Lifeguard Service Muriwai Volunteer Lifeguard Service Inc New Plymouth Old Boys SLSC North Beach SLSC Ocean Beach Kiwi SLSC Omaha Beach SLSC Omanu SLSC Onemana SLSC Orewa SLSC Otaki SLSC Pacific SLSC Paekakariki Surf Lifeguards Palmerston North SLSC Papamoa SLSC Piha SLSC Red Beach SLSC South Brighton SLSC St Clair SLSC St Kilda SLSC Sumner SLSC Tairua Surf Life Saving Club Taylors Mistake SLSC Titahi Bay SLSC Waihi Beach Lifeguard Services Inc Waikanae SLSC Waikuku Beach SLSC Waimairi SLSC Waimarama SLSC Wainui SLSC Waipu Cove SLSC Westshore SLSC Whakatane SLSC Whangamata SLSC Whiritoa Lifeguard Service Worser Bay LSC