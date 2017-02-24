Squash: Coll goes down in 5 to Elshorbagy

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 14:59

Paul Coll the World Number 16 has gone down in an epic 5 game encounter against the World Number 1 Mohammed Elshorbagy from Egypt. The first game went point for point between Coll and Elshorbagy with players trading shot for shot and playing some superb winners. Coll held the first game ball but was unable to convert the game, eventually Elshorbagy clawed back and took the first game 15-13 with unforced errors creeping into Coll’s game. The second games saw Coll take a quick lead but Elshorbagy stormed out to a strong lead. Coll was not able to find his rhythm and shots in the second and it looked to be over. Coll however looked set to make a come back late in the game, but it was not meant to be with Elshorbagy closing out the game 11-6 and taking a two game lead. Coll came out strong in the third game and took an 8-1 lead, but Elshorbagy fought back and drew ever closer to Coll. This time though Coll held strong and took the third game 11-8.

Elshorbagy took a strong lead in the fourth game and it looked to all be over for the New Zealander. Coll however managed to find another level and he clawed back the fourth game and managed to clinch level the game score claiming the fourth 11-9. Elshorbagy took a convincing lead in the fifth and whilst Coll through everything he could on the line at times it was not meant to be his day as Elshorbagy took out the fifth game 11-7 and he claimed the match 3-2.

Campbell Grayson was also competing in the main draw today taking on World Number 26 Cesar Salazar from Mexico. Whilst Grayson seemed to be in the match at points it was not enough to take the win with Grayson going down in 4 (4-11, 11-7, 8-11, 4-11). Joelle King will be competing in her first round of the main draw tomorrow against Canadian Samantha Cornett. Paul Coll at Tournament of Champions 2017 - Photo Courtesy of PSA