Hyundai amp up backing for Paddon

Friday, 24 February, 2017 - 16:54

Hyundai New Zealand, a key partner in Hayden Paddon’s international rallying career, aims to create the largest motorsport supporters’ club in the world with the launch of ‘Paddon’s Pack’, an interactive online community for Paddon supporters.

Paddon is already New Zealand’s most successful rally driver on the international stage, yet the modest Kiwi, who drives for Hyundai in the FIA World Rally Championship aims to achieve much more. Hundreds of thousands of fans already follow Paddon via his social media channels and website. With Paddon’s Pack, Hyundai New Zealand wants to share the excitement of being part of Paddon’s journey to the top of world rallying.

Hyundai New Zealand has supported Paddon since 2014 when he was signed to Hyundai Motorsport, the Germany-based World Rally Championship team backed by the Korean car manufacturer.

Hyundai New Zealand also backs Paddon’s continued efforts to grow New Zealand’s rally-sport scene, for example: they jointly launched the first-ever New Zealand-developed AP4-spec Hyundai i20 rally car in March 2016. Paddon piloted the AP4-spec Hyundai i20 car in two events last year, making history with the biggest-ever winning margin at the Otago Rally in the brand-new car.

"We’re immensely proud of Hayden’s successes to date," says Andy Sinclair, Hyundai New Zealand’s General Manager. "When Hayden and long-time co-driver John Kennard won Rally Argentina last year… wow, that was an amazing, history-making achievement for New Zealand motorsport!"

"We know there’s a tremendous amount of support for Hayden and John from Kiwi fans, and rally fans all over the world - together, we already form Paddon’s Pack. The introduction of our dedicated Paddon’s Pack Supporters Club, www.haydenpaddon.com, brings together all the ways we fans can share in and feel part of Hayden’s world rallying achievements. It’s a very tangible way for Hayden’s supporters to join Hyundai New Zealand in saying ‘we are proud to be Paddon’s Pack’."

Back in New Zealand briefly before the third WRC round of the year in Mexico, Paddon said: ‘I’m really excited by this new intuitive, allowing our fans to interact and be more involved with us throughout our journey.

"In this modern day of technology, it’s only natural that greater opportunities exist for our fans and supporters and Paddon’s Pack is doing just that - taking things to the next level."

It’s free to sign up to be part of Paddon’s Pack - simply visit www.haydenpaddon.com and register to be in Paddon’s official supporters’ club. Fans will find a great resource of material that Paddon has put together.

There are regular updates from WRC and New Zealand rallies and exclusive behind-the-scenes details of Paddon’s pre-rally preparation. Paddon’s Pack members will also enjoy member-only rewards and competitions, as well as question-and-answer opportunities with Paddon. As Paddon’s schedule allows, member-only meet and greet events are also planned, as are further features and developments for Paddon’s Pack members.