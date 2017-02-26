Change to match officials for Ireland v France

Sunday, 26 February, 2017 - 03:41

World Rugby has confirmed a late change to the match official team ahead of Saturday’s RBS 6 Nations Championship match between Ireland and France in Dublin. Wayne Barnes of England, who had been appointed as assistant referee (AR1) for the game, has been forced to withdraw for family reasons.

His position will be filled by fellow Englishman Luke Pearce, who had originally been named as AR2, while Wales' Dan Jones will replace Pearce as AR2. Nigel Owens of Wales will referee the game, as originally advertised, and both teams have already been informed of the change.

The full match official team now consists of: Nigel Owens (referee, WRU), Luke Pearce (AR1, RFU), Dan Jones (AR2, WRU) and George Ayoub (television match official, ARU).