GIANTS secure back-to-back wins

Saturday, 25 February, 2017 - 23:43

GIANTS Netball put in a superb display to defeat West Coast Fever 66-51 at Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday night, securing back-to-back Suncorp Super Netball wins in the process.

After a tough victory over the NSW Swifts in the opening round, the GIANTS were out to improve it wasn’t a fluke in Round 2 and Julie Fitzgerald’s team did just that.

"I’m really pleased with tonight’s efforts. To finish 15-goal victors against a quality side like the Fever is really exciting and shows just how much work our team has put into training this week," Fitzgerald said.

"It took us a long time to work ourselves into the contest last week, and today I still felt our connections weren’t quite there. But I’m really pleased we could get all 10 of our players out there tonight - Qudos Bank Arena is quite an imposing venue to play in, so it was good everyone got to experience it.

"Special mention to Toni Anderson who made her elite debut tonight - not only is she a promising young talent, but she’s a great person and has been training well so I’m glad we could reward her with some court time."

Opening the first quarter in a fast and physical manner with Captain Kim Green at the helm, the GIANTS played smart, and did the basics well, to set the tone for the game.

The home side kept their composure as both teams went goal for goal early on before the GIANTS got the upper hand thanks to a beautiful intercept from England international centre Serena Guthrie. It was pedal to the metal from that point and the team never looked back.

The GIANTS’ solid scoring run was aided big time by the experienced duo of Susan Pettitt and Jo Harten working their magic in the goal circle - the latter alone shooting 24 goals before half-time.

West Coast began to show some promise soon after the break with a more structured attack, but some fine work from Green was proving to be a thorn in their side. The GIANTS were winning the battle all over the court and headed to half time with a 35-22 lead.

Making the most of her opportunities, Head Coash Fitzgerald introduced a fresh set of legs in the shooting circle by introducing Kristina Brice into the game with Harten taking some time out. The seamless change saw star goal attack Pettitt put her stamp on the game with Brice’s flawless shooting proving the perfect compliment.

For the Fever Kate Beveridge and Captain Nat Medhurst kept their side in touch but the GIANTS were pulling ahead and the visitors’ task was getting harder by the second.

Harten came back on at goal attack for the final quarter and impressed again with her versatility, while young defender Jamie-Lee Price also impressed as she pushed hard against the Fever offence.

From that point there was no looking back as the GIANTS rounded out a fine win.

The team head to Melbourne next weekend for their Round 3 clash with Magpies Netball at Hisense Arena.

MVP: Kimberlee Green (GIANTS)

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER SCORES:

GIANTS: Q1: 18 - Q2: 35 (17) - Q3: 52 (17) - Q4: 66 (14)

FEVER: Q1: 12 - Q2: 22 (10) - Q3: 34 (12) - Q4: 51 (17)

STARTING LINE-UPS:

GIANTS: GS Jo Harten, GA Susan Pettitt, WA Kim Green (C ), C Serena Guthrie, WD Jamie-Lee Price, GD Bec Bulley, GK Sam Poolman

FEVER: GS Kate Beveridge, GA Nat Medhurst (C ), WA Verity Charles, C Ingrid Golyer, WD Shannon Eagland, GD Stacey Francis, GK Courtney Bruce

POSTIONAL CHANGES:

GIANTS: Q3: Kristina Brice GS. Q4: Jo Harten GA, Taylah Davies C

FEVER: Q2: Jessica Antiss WD, Q3: Verity Charles C Q4: Kaylia Stanton

SHOOTING STATS

GIANTS: 69/79 @ 84%

S. Pettitt: 15/21 @ 71 %

J. Harten: 29/34 @ 85%

K. Brice: 22/24 @ 92%

FEVER: 51/64 @ 80%

N. Medhurst: 15/22 @ 68%

K. Beveridge: 24/26 @ 92%

K. Stanton: 12/16 @ 75%