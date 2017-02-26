Carne Groube wins Laykold Cup track cycling race

Sunday, 26 February, 2017 - 21:59

Bike Manawatu's Carne Groube won the prestigious 10km Laykold Cup track cycling race at the Wellington Velodrome today, Sunday February 26, 2017. Groube bridged across to Dylan Simpson, also Bike Manawatu and who had gained a sizeable lead after attacking in the second half of the race.

The duo then worked well to stay ahead of the chasing pack of mainly Wellington riders and despite their lead reducing, they never looked like the would be caught. Groube, who won two medals at the recent Elite National Track Championships, out-sprinted the younger Simpson to become the 56th winner of the cup which was first held in 1928.

Grant Perry (Miramar) was third with Henry Levett (Te Aro) in fourth and Dan Waluszewski (Upper Hutt) fifth.

Grace Saywell (Kapiti) won a dramatic women's Poneke Plate during which three riders crashed heavily in the closing stages of the 6.5km race. Last year's champion Sophie-Leigh Bloxham (Levin), Lisa Hunkin (Hutt Valley) and Zoe Perry (Miramar) all came down with Hunkin and Bloxham the most seriously injured.

Saywell ploughed on finishing comfortably ahead of Bridget Olphert in second and Ruby Straugheir (Karori) third.

"I had a plan but the crash changed that and the race was turned on its head," said Saywell afterwards. "It's not how I wanted to win - seeing others crash is never nice."

Rounding off a great day for Bike Manawatu was John Stewart who took out the masters' 8km Stayers' Cup in a fast-paced race that whittled down the pack to just five contenders by the last lap. Local favourite Johnathan Leonard led out the sprint but Stewart had the energy to come round him on the final curve. Hubertus Buyck rounded out the podium in third.

