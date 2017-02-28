Airport welcome for cricket teams

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 10:10

Dunedin residents are being urged to roll out a big southern welcome for the Black Caps and South Africa teams when they arrive for their test match clash in March.

Both teams arrive at 2.20pm on Sunday, 5 March at the Dunedin International Airport.

The Dunedin City Council is encouraging fans to get dressed up and head out to the airport to welcome both teams.

The King’s and Queen’s High Schools’ Kapa Haka group, He Waka KÅtuia, will welcome the teams and then the City of Dunedin Pipe Band will pipe them through the terminal.

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull says, "We’re expecting great things from both teams and, most of all, a spectacle to entertain the Dunedin and visiting public."

The test match will be held at the University of Otago Oval and starts on Wednesday, 8 March.