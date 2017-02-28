$1 million for Christchurch sports hub

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 14:00

Sport and Recreation Minister Jonathan Coleman has announced a $1 million investment into a new sports hub for Christchurch.

"The NgÄ Puna Wai Sports Hub will be set across 32 hectares near Wigram. It will feature an athletics track, hockey turfs and tennis courts, together with rugby league and community sports fields," says Dr Coleman.

"This facility will provide much-needed opportunities for the people of Christchurch to take part in sport and physical activity, replacing other facilities lost in the earthquakes.

"Importantly this sports hub will be of a quality and scale that makes it attractive for activities from grassroots sport through to elite competition.

"The first part of the sports hub due to be completed is the 400m track and field athletics facility which will be built to an international standard. It’s scheduled to open in around one year’s time."

The other sports surfaces included in the first stage of the development will be progressively completed through to December 2018. Once completed, it is expected to be used by around 30,000 people a year.

Planning around the future stages of the development, which will look to further future proof the facility, will be finalised towards the end of 2018.

"I’d like to acknowledge the work that has gone into NgÄ Puna Wai. It has been a complex, but highly collaborative process," says Dr Coleman.

"It was encouraging to see that in the early consultation there was more than 90 per cent support from over 4,700 submissions.

"It’s great to see such a positive contribution to the regeneration of Christchurch taking shape."

Dr Coleman announced the funding at an event on the sports hub site today.