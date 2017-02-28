Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 14:06

MÄori Television is proud to bring you live streaming of the E TÅ« WhÄnau National Touch Championship at Bruce Pulman Park, Papakura from the 3rd - 5th March 2017.

A total of 18 action-packed games will be live streamed over the 3 days covering Youth, Masters and Opens divisions and will then be available On Demand for touch fans to catch up on what they’ve missed. "MÄori Television prides itself on covering local events. Last month we live streamed the Youth Trans-Tasman Under 21 Touch Championship, which generated a huge following."

Watch all the games unfold online at http://www.maoritv.com/livetouch as MÄori television covers the very best of New Zealand Touch Rugby - Live and On Demand.

Left - Anton White (Otago), Middle - Wayne Brown (Otago), Right - Hisashi Cole (Wellington)