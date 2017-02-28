|
[ login or create an account ]
MÄori Television is proud to bring you live streaming of the E TÅ« WhÄnau National Touch Championship at Bruce Pulman Park, Papakura from the 3rd - 5th March 2017.
A total of 18 action-packed games will be live streamed over the 3 days covering Youth, Masters and Opens divisions and will then be available On Demand for touch fans to catch up on what they’ve missed. "MÄori Television prides itself on covering local events. Last month we live streamed the Youth Trans-Tasman Under 21 Touch Championship, which generated a huge following."
Watch all the games unfold online at http://www.maoritv.com/livetouch as MÄori television covers the very best of New Zealand Touch Rugby - Live and On Demand.
Left - Anton White (Otago), Middle - Wayne Brown (Otago), Right - Hisashi Cole (Wellington)
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.