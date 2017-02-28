Updated White Ferns training schedule

|
[ login or create an account ]
Tuesday 28 February
WHITE FERNS training from 2pm at Bay Oval and nets in Mount Maunganui cancelled
Wednesday 1 March
WHITE FERNS train from 10am at Bay Oval and nets in Mount Maunganui
A WHITE FERNS player and coach will be available for a media opportunity the conclusion of training - approximately 12.30pm.
Thursday 2 March
2nd Rose Bowl ODI v Australia at Bay Oval beginning 11am.
A player or coach will be available at the conclusion of the match.
Friday 3 March
WHITE FERNS train from 2pm at Bay Oval and nets in Mount Maunganui
A WHITE FERNS player and coach will be available for a media opportunity the conclusion of training - approximately 4.30pm.
Saturday 4 March
WHITE FERNS train from 10am at Bay Oval and nets in Mount Maunganui
A WHITE FERNS player and coach will be available for a media opportunity the conclusion of training - approximately 12.30pm.
Sunday 5 March
3rd Rose Bowl ODI v Australia at Bay Oval beginning 11am.
A player or coach will be available at the conclusion of the match. This is the final home match for the WHITE FERNS ahead of the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.