Updated White Ferns training schedule

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 14:30

Tuesday 28 February

WHITE FERNS training from 2pm at Bay Oval and nets in Mount Maunganui cancelled

Wednesday 1 March

WHITE FERNS train from 10am at Bay Oval and nets in Mount Maunganui

A WHITE FERNS player and coach will be available for a media opportunity the conclusion of training - approximately 12.30pm.

Thursday 2 March

2nd Rose Bowl ODI v Australia at Bay Oval beginning 11am.

A player or coach will be available at the conclusion of the match.

Friday 3 March

WHITE FERNS train from 2pm at Bay Oval and nets in Mount Maunganui

A WHITE FERNS player and coach will be available for a media opportunity the conclusion of training - approximately 4.30pm.

Saturday 4 March

WHITE FERNS train from 10am at Bay Oval and nets in Mount Maunganui

A WHITE FERNS player and coach will be available for a media opportunity the conclusion of training - approximately 12.30pm.

Sunday 5 March

3rd Rose Bowl ODI v Australia at Bay Oval beginning 11am.

A player or coach will be available at the conclusion of the match. This is the final home match for the WHITE FERNS ahead of the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup.