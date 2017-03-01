Porirua to host nearly 500 players for North Island Darts Tournament

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 09:19

Media advisory

What: 46th North Island Darts Tournament

When: 8-11 March (Wednesday to Saturday)

Where: Porirua Club, 1 Lodge Place, Porirua City.

Who: Nearly 500 of the North Island’s top darts players - including two of New Zealand’s best.

Information:

Nearly 500 darts players are set to arrive in Porirua City next week for the 46th North Island Darts Tournament.

It’s the first time the tournament has been held in Porirua and the competition will feature two of New Zealand’s top players Craig Caldwell, of Porirua, and Rob Szabo of Upper Hutt. Both play for the Porirua Club and have represented New Zealand at the World Cup of Darts.

The competition, featuring juniors, ladies and men’s games, kicks off on Wednesday 8 March and finishes late Saturday 11 March.

Every day has competition through to finals:

- Wednesday - Official opening and mixed pairs

- Thursday - Ladies and men’s pairs, plus youth and junior tournaments

- Friday - Ladies singles

- Saturday - Men’s singles

The demand for local accommodation has seen at least three motels fully booked for the duration of the competition.

The event is open to spectators if they are members of the Porirua Club, guests of members or members of affiliated clubs. Club membership is $10.