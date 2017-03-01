SKY TV tribute to Tania Dalton

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 13:29

The passing of former Silver Fern and SKY Sport commentator Tania Dalton has been met with great sadness by her colleagues at SKY.

Her infectious personality, hugely generous spirit and love of both life and the people that surrounded her made her an integral and much loved part of SKY’s Netball productions over the past ten years. She will be greatly missed by all that worked and played with her.

Our deepest sympathy and thoughts go out to the netball community and her friends and family, but above all to her husband Duane and three children Tayla, Charlie and Matt.