Black Ferns to play in Chch as part of International Women's Series

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 12:22

Rugby Park in Christchurch is set to host an international double-header in June, when the Black Ferns take on Australia and Canada play England, as part of the International Women’s Rugby Series.

The Black Ferns’ Christchurch fixture on 13 June will mark the first time the national women’s team has played in the South Island since 1997.

Canterbury Rugby Union CEO Nathan Godfrey said he was thrilled for Christchurch to be hosting the match against Australia, in what is a busy year for the women’s national side: "It's been 20 years since we hosted an International Women’s match in Christchurch and, with a strong focus on diversity in the game of Rugby and the continued growth we're seeing in female player registrations throughout Canterbury, we're confident this double-header will attract plenty of support.

"The Black Ferns have an exciting season ahead of them with the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this year, so it is a great opportunity for Christchurch fans to show our support for the national side in the lead up to that tournament".

New Zealand will take on Canada, Australia and England during the series, with matches to be played in Wellington, Christchurch and Rotorua.

Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore said the international series was an opportunity for rugby fans around New Zealand to see the team in action.

"Women’s rugby is growing and growing and so is our fan base. We hope fans come out in force to support the Black Ferns on their home soil."

Moore said the series would test the team against some of the tough opposition they are likely to meet in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland and Northern Ireland in August.

"The World Cup is our focus and everything we do from now is about getting us in the best possible position for Dublin and Belfast.

"England is currently ranked second, Canada third and Australia sixth so we are expecting a tough series. Every team is out to prove themselves."

Moore recently named a 51-strong wider training squad to identify and develop talent from around New Zealand, including four Canterbury players.

International Women's Rugby Series:

- Friday 9 June

Black Ferns v Canada, Westpac Stadium, Wellington (followed by Hurricanes v Chiefs)

Australia v England, Porirua Park

- Tuesday 13 June

Black Ferns v Australia, Rugby Park, Christchurch

Canada v England, Rugby Park

- Saturday 17 June

Black Ferns v England, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua (followed by Maori All Blacks v British and Irish Lions)

Australia v Canada, Smallbone Park