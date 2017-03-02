BNZ Crusaders team named to play the Highlanders

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 17:19

The BNZ Crusaders will travel south to play the Highlanders in Dunedin this weekend, and Head Coach Scott Robertson has made eight changes to the squad of 23 that beat the Brumbies in last weekend's opening round of Super Rugby.

There are two changes in the forwards - the first is at hooker, with Codie Taylor and Ben Funnell rotating so that Taylor takes the starting spot this Saturday night. The other change is in the loose forwards, with Matt Todd returning to wear the seven jersey and Jed Brown on the bench.

In the backs, Seta Tamanivalu shifts to the left wing, allowing Israel Dagg to move from fullback to the right wing. David Havili steps in at fullback, and Mitchell Hunt will start at first five following Richie Mo'unga's hand injury.

Marty McKenzie takes a spot in the reserves as backs cover, and halfback Mitchell Drummond returns from his broken leg to take a seat on the bench.

The BNZ Crusaders will travel to Dunedin tomorrow and kick off is at 7:35pm on Saturday night at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Highlanders:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Scott Barrett

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Jordan Taufua

7. Matt Todd (VC)

8. Whetu Douglas

9. Bryn Hall

10. Mitchell Hunt

11. Seta Tamanivalu

12. Ryan Crotty (VC)

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Israel Dagg

15. David Havili

RESERVES

16. Ben Funnell

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Luke Romano

20. Jed Brown

21. Mitchell Drummond

22. Marty McKenzie

23. George Bridge