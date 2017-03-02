Crusaders Knights team named to play Highlanders Bravehearts

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 19:10

Crusaders Knights Head Coach Joe Maddock has named his side to take on the Highlanders Development team in Dunedin this Saturday.

Only four players, Tim Perry, Oli Jager, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis and Manasa Mataele, remain in the starting fifteen from the side that drew 34-all with the Highlanders Bravehearts at Linfield Park in Christchurch last weekend.

Maddock said the Crusaders Knights fixtures provide players with valuable experience against other devleopment sides in New Zealand: "The Crusaders Knights is made up of both Crusaders Development team members and non-playing BNZ Crusaders squad members, so it is great to be able to give different players an opportunity each week and to give non-playing BNZ Crusaders some valuable game time.

"We scored six tries last weekend and showed some really positive intent in that match, so there is a challenge ahead for the players selected this week to build on the positive start we made at home last Saturday."

The match will act as curtain raiser to the BNZ Crusaders’ second Investec Super Rugby game of the 2017 season, when they take on the Highlanders at 7:35pm.

The Crusaders Knights game is scheduled to kick off at 5:00pm on Saturday 4 March, at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Crusaders Knights team to play Highlanders Development team:

1. Tim Perry

2. Nathan Vella

3. Oliver Jager

4. Mitchell Dunshea

5. Quinten Strange

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. PeteSamu

8. HeidenBedwell-Curtis

9. LeonFukofuka

10.Tim O’Malley

11.Digby Ioane

12.Inga Finau

13.Poasa Waqanibau

14.Manasa Mataele

15.Josh McKay

RESERVES:

16.Tom Crozier

17.Chris Gawler

18.Jack Straker

19.Jonno Osbourne

20.Tom Christie

21.Ere Enari

22.Will Jordan

23.Nigel Gibb

24.Tima Faingaanuku

25.Brett Cameron