Crusaders Knights team named to play Highlanders Bravehearts

Crusaders Knights Head Coach Joe Maddock has named his side to take on the Highlanders Development team in Dunedin this Saturday.
Only four players, Tim Perry, Oli Jager, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis and Manasa Mataele, remain in the starting fifteen from the side that drew 34-all with the Highlanders Bravehearts at Linfield Park in Christchurch last weekend.
Maddock said the Crusaders Knights fixtures provide players with valuable experience against other devleopment sides in New Zealand: "The Crusaders Knights is made up of both Crusaders Development team members and non-playing BNZ Crusaders squad members, so it is great to be able to give different players an opportunity each week and to give non-playing BNZ Crusaders some valuable game time.
"We scored six tries last weekend and showed some really positive intent in that match, so there is a challenge ahead for the players selected this week to build on the positive start we made at home last Saturday."
The match will act as curtain raiser to the BNZ Crusaders’ second Investec Super Rugby game of the 2017 season, when they take on the Highlanders at 7:35pm.
The Crusaders Knights game is scheduled to kick off at 5:00pm on Saturday 4 March, at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.
Crusaders Knights team to play Highlanders Development team:
1. Tim Perry
2. Nathan Vella
3. Oliver Jager
4. Mitchell Dunshea
5. Quinten Strange
6. Ethan Blackadder
7. PeteSamu
8. HeidenBedwell-Curtis
9. LeonFukofuka
10.Tim O’Malley
11.Digby Ioane
12.Inga Finau
13.Poasa Waqanibau
14.Manasa Mataele
15.Josh McKay
RESERVES:
16.Tom Crozier
17.Chris Gawler
18.Jack Straker
19.Jonno Osbourne
20.Tom Christie
21.Ere Enari
22.Will Jordan
23.Nigel Gibb
24.Tima Faingaanuku
25.Brett Cameron
