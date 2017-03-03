Leadership programme for female Olympians kicks off

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 15:18

A world-leading initiative from the New Zealand Olympic Committee is seeing female Olympians trained in leadership and governance, helping them transfer their skills from the field of play to senior positions in sport and in the work force.

Top New Zealand athletes including Alison Shanks (cycling), Tania Tupu (basketball) and Alison Fitch (swimming) have been selected for the first intake to the programme that kicks off this weekend in Auckland.

Getting underway just before this year’s celebration of International Women’s Day (eds. Wednesday 8 March), the Women In Sport Leadership Academy (WLSA) programme will take two years to complete. The first intake includes 18 outstanding Olympians who are currently active in management or leadership positions within their workplaces.

CEO of the New Zealand Olympic Committee Kereyn Smith says she believes the Academy will help drive the transition from being an athlete to being a leader outside of competition.

"It’s about the transition from elite performance on the field-of-play to elite performance through leadership," she said.

"We have hugely competent athletes with a powerful array of skills and characteristics that have seen them succeed in sport. The Academy will help them go on to contribute to and lead in sport, business, the community and more. It’s hugely exciting."

The Academy will provide a unique learning environment that will develop confidence and leadership competencies, including career strategies, competence in a range of leadership behaviours, access to mentoring, and a better knowledge and understanding of the women and sport movement in New Zealand and globally.

The programme is delivered using funds awarded to the New Zealand Olympic Committee after winning the IOC World Women in Sport Trophy in 2015.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee initiative is based on a global leadership programme and is the first in the world to be specifically designed for Olympic athletes. The New Zealand Olympians will become part of a network made up of graduates from over 30 countries.

Programme leaders Robyn Cockburn and Pauline Hansen head up a team of facilitators to deliver four workshops and numerous networking and group activities, connecting partipants with female leaders in sport and business.

Workshop topics covered will include presenting with style and impact, coaching for success, how to be persuasive and effective, growth mindset and managing conflict.