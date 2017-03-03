Junior athletes excel at Surf Life Saving Oceans '17 event

Friday, 3 March, 2017 - 18:06

The second day of the 2017 Surf Life Saving Oceans event has seen the majority of teams take points at annual Oceans ’17 event, held this weekend at Mt Maunganui, due to their talented under-14-year-old athletes.

With 46 clubs represented from around New Zealand, it is up to the youngsters to take home top honours for their clubs as they aim to become qualified lifeguards when they turn 14 years old.

While many teams put themselves in contention for the Oceans ’17 title today, the podium was a Bay of Plenty white-wash with the top three teams all coming from the region. The Mt Maunganui team, who have led since yesterday, kept their lead but extended it throughout the day with more wins.

Moving up to second is Omanu Surf Life Saving Club, also from Tauranga, while Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service followed in third. Interestingly, East End Surf Life Saving Club from near New Plymouth was the only non-Eastern region team to finish in the top five, when they secured fifth place overnight behind Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club.

Oceans ’17 event manager, Scott Bicknell, said the event has continued to exceed expectations and organisers couldn’t have wished for a better day or place to hold the event.

"The breadth of talent in our younger athletes was clearly evident today with so many more clubs getting points and challenging yesterday’s winners. It’s great for us to see such a competitive, yet fun and safe environment for the competitors."

"Mt Maunganui has really turned on the weather too. The conditions and weather have been perfect for our athletes with a reasonable swell and warm weather. Plus we also want to thank all the locals and the Tauranga City Council for their support of this event because it has made a huge difference to the great vibe here this weekend."

The action continues tomorrow from 8.00am at Mt Maunganui where the Oceans ’17 athletes will tackle a range of courses including the tube rescue, board relay and surf race events. Spectators are welcome and spectator entry to the event is free with plenty of food, beverage and sport retailers on site.

Top 5 points after Day 2:

Mt Maunganui Lifeguard Service 28

Omanu Surf Life Saving Club 21

Waihi Beach Lifeguard Services Inc 18

Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club 17

East End Surf Life Saving Club 14

Full results can be found here: http://liveresults.co.nz/sls