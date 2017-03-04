Saturday, 4 March, 2017 - 16:03

Landry equals all-time record as Canada cruise into last eight Canada and New Zealand will go into Saturday’s Cup quarter-finals unbeaten after some imposing performances on day one of the HSBC USA Sevens in Las Vegas.

Ghislaine Landry’s Canada were particularly dominant, beating Russia 34-7, Argentina 38-7 and France 21-7, backing up their victorious performance in Sydney and laying down a marker for their rivals in knock-out play on Saturday.

And when Landry converted Kayla Moleschi’s try towards the end of the win over France, she drew level with New Zealand’s Portia Woodman as the all-time leading points-scorer in HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series history with 665.

Among Canada’s rivals, the Black Ferns Sevens looked the most likely on day one to challenge as they came through a tough Pool C unscathed beating Brazil, England and trans-Tasman rivals Australia in the process.

As well as Canada and NZ, the other teams to make it through to the quarter-finals are Australia, Fiji, France, Ireland and Russia.

For the second series tournament in succession - and, indeed, only the second time in history - England failed to progress from the pool stage and will now play for the Challenge trophy. There they’ll be joined by Argentina, Brazil and Spain.