Jonathan Jackson first across the line in NZ's biggest fun run

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 13:23

Jonathan Jackson claimed the title of first across the finish line at today’s 45th annual Ports of Auckland Round the Bays, with a time of 26:05 minutes for the iconic 8.4km course.

The fastest female finisher was Juliette Foley clocking 31:33 minutes, and Lee Warn was the fastest wheelchair athlete completing the course in 36:14 minutes.

More than 30,000 took part in the event, journeying from Auckland’s CBD along the waterfront to St Heliers. Motivation for many was about the fun they could have while participating. With on-course entertainment approximately every 700m, runners dressed in costumes and workplace teams wearing specially-designed shirts added to the colour and excitement of the morning.

A record number of more than 1,000 teams signed up this year. One of the largest corporate teams participating was Ports of Auckland with a team of more than 800 staff and family signing up. 2017 marks the eighth year the organisation has been the naming rights sponsor of the event.

Ports of Auckland CEO, Tony Gibson, says: "We’re proud and excited to support Round the Bays for the eighth year; undoubtedly one of Auckland’s most iconic and popular events right on the doorstep of our Waitemata seaport. It’s a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the beauty of our waterfront with other Aucklanders and support some of our local charities at the same time."

Fairfax National Events Manager, Brett McMeekin, says the feel-good spirits from the day are lifted by the charity support it generates: "This year the Child Cancer Foundation, Great Potentials Foundation, and Variety - the Children’s Charity, all received a share of the $50,000 donation from us. Additionally, participants collectively fundraised more than $100,000 for charities of their choice.

"We’ve been fortunate to have mild weather again for event-goers to enjoy the beautiful Auckland waterfront, and we can’t wait to see them all again next year," says McMeekin.

Ports of Auckland Round the Bays is made possible through the support of Ports of Auckland, Stuff.co.nz, adidas, Pump, TomTom Sports, Watercare, Auckland Transport, Fairfax Events and the Auckland Joggers Club.