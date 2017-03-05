USA stage dramatic comeback to reach last four in Las Vegas

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 18:45

Hosts USA are on course to clinch their first-ever tournament win on home soil after staging a thrilling comeback in the Cup quarter-finals of the HSBC USA Sevens in Las Vegas.

Mike Friday's side came back from 19-0 down against Argentina to win 21-19, including a scintillating try from speedster Perry Baker (pictured), producing one of the spectacles of the tournament so far. USA are into the semi-final stages for the third year in a row and face series leaders South Africa in the Cup semi-finals. On the other side of the draw, Fiji will play New Zealand.

"I think we showed that we can be down but we're never out," said USA captain Madison Hughes.

"We are going to have to play some great teams during a tournament but we just have to stick together and keep fighting."

Neil Powell's South Africa outfit have won three of the last four tournaments on the world series and had to produce a big performance against Australia to secure their semi-final spot. A late try from speedster Rosko Specman proved crucial as the Blitzboks won 17-14.

Back-to-back series champions and Olympic gold medallists Fiji faced Canada in their quarter-final and delivered a clinical, five-try performance, two coming from Apisai Domolailai, to win 31-12 against head coach Damian McGrath's side.

In the final Cup quarter-final of the day, New Zealand outclassed an England side that only recently made the final at the HSBC Sydney Sevens, winning 19-0.

The Challenge Trophy semi-finals will feature France v Kenya and Scotland v Samoa.