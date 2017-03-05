Kiwi into ATP final

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 14:59

Kiwi tennis player Marcus Daniell and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner have reached the final of the doubles at the ATP tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil after a lengthy semfiinal earlier today.

The pair defeated Argentines Facundo Bagnis and Guillermo Duran 6-3 7-6(6) in just under two hours in the semis and now face the Brazilian team of Andre Sa and Rogerio Dutra Silva for the title.

Daniell ranked 46 in the world is looking forward to the final, but says it’s a little crazy playing with a Brazilian in their home country.

"It’s amazing playing here with Marcelo. The crowd gets right behind us and we have been suing the energy to our advantage. We were tested at the end of the second set in the semis and came up with some great shots to get us through. We are up against two Brazilians in the final who are both very experienced and we’ll have to stay focused and do what we do best. We’re playing solid tennis and just need to keep it up," said Daniell.

Daniell would be aiming for his fourth career ATP doubles title and his first with Demoliner. They were finalists at Bastad in Switzerland last year.