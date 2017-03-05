Bodene Thompson confirmed on the bench for Warriors opening clash

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 14:55

Second rower Bodene Thompson has been confirmed on the bench for the Vodafone Warriors’ NRL season-opening clash against Newcastle at Mount Smart Stadium today (4.00pm kick-off).

He joins Sam Lisone, Jacob Lillyman and debutant Isaiah Papali’i on the interchange.

Of the eight players originally named on the extended bench on Tuesday, Mason Lino, James Gavet and Blake Ayshford were all omitted to play for the club’s ISP side in the main curtain-raiser.

Erin Clark is 18th man today.

Papali’i (18) becomes Vodafone Warrior #215.