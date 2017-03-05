Familiar faces return for Aces pink ball fixture

Sunday, 5 March, 2017 - 20:24

The Auckland Aces welcome back a few familiar faces for round seven of the Plunket Shield against Canterbury; an intriguing ‘pink ball’ encounter starting Monday afternoon at Eden Park.

Mitchell McClenaghan, Lockie Ferguson and Mark Chapman return to the XII for the match, Ferguson back from BLAKCAPS duty while Chapman is back from a hand niggle and McClenaghan returns after a lengthy injury layoff.

Auckland fans haven’t seen McClenaghan since the McDonalds Super Smash where he injured his foot against the Knights in Hamilton.

The big fast bowler has been looking fit and strong at training this week and is excited to get back in the Aces setup.

"It’s great to be back around a side with plenty of young talent. Looking forward to getting through four days of cricket and helping the boys get the job done," McClenaghan says.

There has been a buzz around the Aces camp this week with the team preparing for the changes in game play that the pink ball brings.

"It’s something a bit different, the boys have been out under lights this week preparing and getting used to batting and bowling in different conditions," McClenaghan says.

Playing in a pink ball game is also a first for experienced skipper Rob Nicol.

"There’s been a good buzz around training this week, a good energy in the group," says captain Nicol.

"We just have to make sure we don’t get too over-awed by the occasion, it will be interesting to see how the ball reacts in different light, certainly an exciting occasion to be a part of," Nicol says.

The match gets underway on Monday 6 March at 2:30pm with the South Stand side of Eden Park open for viewing.

Auckland Aces

Mark Chapman

Lockie Ferguson

Donovan Grobbelaar

Michael Guptill-Bunce

Ben Horne

Mitchell McClenaghan

Colin Munro

Tarun Nethula

Rob Nicol (c)

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia