Hayden Paddon heading to Goldrush Rally of Coromandel

World Rally Champ and New Zealand racing icon Hayden Paddon is heading to the Coromandel this winter to battle it out in Round 4, the Goldrush Rally of Coromandel.

This will be the third year the Coromandel plays host to the New Zealand Rally Championship, with the crews and supporters based out of the seaside town of Whitianga from Friday 25 August - Sunday 27 August 2017.

"We're extremely excited to be hosting Hayden, along with all the other drivers, crew and visitors for the weekend," says Mayor Sandra Goudie. "And the Coromandel will be pulling out all the stops to ensure everyone has a great time."

Saturday racing starts with competition taking place over 135 kilometres of special stage on forestry and public roads around the Mercury Bay and Coromandel region and will finish up with a ceremonial finish.

On the podium for the ceremonial finish will be the first three placers overall, followed by the top three in each of the classes, who'll be presented with their trophies and a champagne spray.

The route and any road closures for the Goldrush Rally of Coromandel is just being finalised, along with details around festivities planned, which we will be publishing well in advance of the race date.

Hadyen Paddon's AP4 Hyundai will be in all six rounds of this year's New Zealand Rally Championship with Paddon himself behind the wheel at the Rally of Coromandel.