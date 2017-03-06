Kiwi rises to career high after Brazil Open result

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 21:49

Kiwi tennis player Marcus Daniell has risen to a career-high doubles ranking of 43 after his runners-up finish at the ATP tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Daniell and his Brazilian doubles partner Marcelo Demoliner were beaten in the final of the tournament in just over two hours by the Brazilian team of Andre Sa and Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-7(5) 7-5 7-10.

The highest ranked New Zealand doubles play remains Michael Venus at 40 in the world followed by Daniell and then Artem Sitak at 54. Ben Mclachlan is 171 in the world.

In singles Rubin Statham is the top ranked Kiwi male ranked at 392 ahead of Finn Tearney at 414.

Marina Erakovic is still the top ranked New Zealand woman at 107. Erakovic is in qualifying at the big Indian Wells tournament this week and plays American Jamie Loeb ranked 164 in the first round on Tuesday morning.