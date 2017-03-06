Cricket: Ish Sodhi claims a pink ball seven-for

Monday, 6 March, 2017 - 23:14

Sodhi became the first New Zealand bowler to claim a first-class five-wicket bag with the pink ball, taking the first five wickets to fall in the Central Stags innings before seamer Jimmy Baker (2-60) interrupted by taking the key wicket of George Worker (caught behind on 72; opener Greg Hay top-scoring with 90).

It was Sodhi's second career seven-for for Northern Districts and just a handful of runs behind the BLACKCAP's career-best effort of 7-102 in a match-winning haul against the Otago Volts in February 2016.

Remarkably, all the wicket action started after the Stags had ground through the opening session of the day without losing a wicket, reaching 85 without loss at the 'tea' break (the first interval of the day).

Central Stags captain Will Young, who had won the toss and elected to bat, made a tactical declaration at 272 for nine and was quickly rewarded for his bravery by opening bowler Seth Rance, who went to stumps with figures of 6-2-6-4; Northern Districts having lost Joe Carter, Bharat Popli and nightwatchman Joe Walker all for no score en route to their overnight position of 28 for four. ND might have been in a worse position still had a vociferous shout from Navin Patel against captain Corey Anderson (six not out) not been turned down.

In the other two day/night Plunket Shield matches, Wellington Firebirds captain Michael Papps claimed the honour of the first first-class century against the pink ball - and 29th overall - at Wellington's Westpac Stadium, his 105 off 235 underpinning his side's 252 for five by stumps (Tom Blundell 53 not out) against the Otago Volts; while Canterbury captain Andrew Ellis did the same for his team at Auckland's Eden Park with his eighth first-class century - a knock of 103 off 182 balls and a share of a new fifth-wicket record stand against the Auckland Aces.

Canterbury will head into the second day of the four-dayer at 305 for eight, Colin Munro sitting on overnight figures of 3-40 off 13 overs, while young wicketkeeper Ben Horne already has four catches in the innings in only his second first-class appearance.

Day two play begins at 2.30pm and entry at all venues is free.