World Cup silver for Corey Peters ahead of PyeongChang 2018 test event

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 09:08

With two days to go until test events for the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games get underway in PyeongChang, Korea, Cardrona NZ Para Alpine Ski Team member Corey Peters (New Plymouth) has claimed a World Cup silver medal in Super-G.

Tight racing at the World Cup venue in Hakuba, Japan, saw the New Zealander finish just 0.04s behind the USA’s Andrew Kurka. Japan’s Paralympic champion Akira Kano was third.

Corey Peters and team mate Adam Hall (Wanaka) will now travel to Korea to begin training on 9 March. The World Cup Finals and PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games Test Event will begin with Downhill on 12 March and run until 18 March.

Live results will be available at World Para Alpine Skiing’s website. www.paralympic.org/alpine-skiing/live-results.