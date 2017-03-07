Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 11:03

Te Apiti Windfarm to Encourage Active Families

Sport Manawatu, in partnership with the Tararua District Council and Meridian Energy, is excited to announce the inaugural Meridian Te Apiti Whanau Challenge.

The biannual event will give the public access through private areas of the Te Apiti windfarm. Participants can choose to run, walk or take a family stroll through various lengths of tracks amongst the windmills.

"It is an exciting event for the Manawatu, in particular the Tararua. Meridian Energy and private landowners have been kind enough to give us access through a beautiful part of our region so we anticipate a great turnout" says Sport Manawatu, Tararua Recreation Advisor, Natarsha Nikora. A festival stationed at the public viewing area will also host a variety of stalls for the whole family. "After the successes of our annual Whanau Tri event, we have continued with the theme of a family orientated day to engage with a wider audience" says Nikora. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 2017. Registration for the event can be found on Sport Manawatu’s website. For more information, please contact:

Natarsha Nikora Sport Manawatu, Tararua Office

06 374 4136 or sportmanawatu.org.nz