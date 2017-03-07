Burger King 3x3 Quest Tour hits New Zealand roads

Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 - 21:28

The Burger King 3x3 Quest Tour is returning to Kiwi communities as part of its nationwide series.

Taking place between November 2016 and March 2017, the tour is visiting 15 locations around the country.

James Woodbridge, General Manager - Marketing, Burger King New Zealand says the tour is growing in participation numbers and venues.

"3x3 is a whole new ball game - old-school skills in a fresh, outdoor environment; small on space but big on action.

"This is a fun event with a friendly atmosphere, and plenty of grades and great prizes. It’s easy to take part - register your team at www.3x3Planet.com, find a court in your community, and head along. Entry is free."

All Burger King 3x3 Quest Tour events are endorsed by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) as Quest events, which means players will receive the maximum points for playing. On 3x3Planet, players can enter events, track results and compare their FIBA racking to their friends and other 3x3 players internationally.

The winners of the Open Men’s Grade at any of the regional events are eligible to play in the 2017 World Tour Qualifier Final to be played in Auckland on 25 March 2017. The overall winners will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Asia to compete at the World Tour Masters.

Burger King Quest 3X3 Tour - dates for the rest of the tour:

Sat 11 Mar 2017 Wellington Odlins Plaza Wellington Waterfront

Sat 18 Mar 2017 Hamilton Garden Place Hamilton

Sat 25 Mar 2017 Auckland Central- The Cloud, 89 Quay Street, Auckland