Paihia prepares for Bay of Islands Classic ocean swim

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 16:19

Over 800 swimmers from around New Zealand will compete in the Bay of Islands Classic ocean swim race later this month.

The annual event offers young and old the chance to take part in one of New Zealand’s great ocean swims. For confident swimmers, there is the 3.3km ‘I’m Going Long’ event from Russell to Paihia, whilst those getting used to open water swimming can compete in the 300m ‘Give it a Go’ swim off Paihia Beach. For youngsters, there’s the 200m ‘Banana Boat OceanKids’ swim for ages seven to 12.

Traditionally, the Bay of Islands Classic has taken place during November or December. This summer, the Classic will be the penultimate event in the series ahead of April’s King of the Bays swim in Auckland.

Event Director Scott Rice said the change was made to fit in with the other six events of the series and a busy sporting events calendar around the country. "The Bay of Islands Classic is always a popular event among swimmers, so we are excited to see if the change results in further growth for this event."

The Far North District Council has sponsored the Bay of Islands Classic since its inception in 2009 because it attracts people to the district and showcases the Bay of Islands to a national audience. It is estimated that the event regularly attracts up to 2500 participants and their supporters. Last year, more than three quarters of these people were from outside Northland and the Far North. Of those, 60 percent travelled from Auckland to compete.

This year, Dunedin’s Stefannie Gillespie is favourite to be the first women across the line in the 3.3km event. She is currently ranked second on the Series Leader Board, having won the Legend of the Lake event in Rotorua in February and placed second in the Christchurch Crown event on 4 March.

Olympic hopeful, Jackson Dawson will be one to watch among the male swimmers after coming third at the Christchurch Crown. The 18-year-old is currently sitting at fifth overall on the Series Leader Board.

The event will also see an additional six swimmers named in the Jetstar Super Swim Squad. The squad is made up from the fastest boys and girls in three age groups (7-8, 9-10 and 11-12) from the Banana Boat OceanKids events.

The Jetstar Super Swim Squad is invited to join a training camp in Auckland with elite swimmers and coaches. It includes travel, accommodation and specialist swim clinics.

Those wishing to enter the swim can go to www.oceanswim.co.nz for more information and to register.