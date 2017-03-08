Burger King 3x3 Quest Tour heads to Wellington

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 16:19

The Burger King 3X3 Quest Basketball Tour will be hosted in the Capital this Saturday, at Odlins Plaza on the Wellington waterfront.

Capital Zone Basketball Trust’s Community Development Officer, Scott Richardson, says basketball in the region is going from strength to strength and the 3x3 version of the game is an easy form of the game that everyone can tap into.

"So much of the game and its culture stems from the streetball scene and 3x3 basketball represents all of that. The Burger King 3x3 Quest Tour will be an awesome opportunity for ballers in Wellington to get a real taste of a well organised streetball competition. The 3x3 version is growing globally and in New Zealand, and this event leads nicely into the first ever Wellington secondary school 3x3 competition on 16 March."

Basketball New Zealand’s 3x3 Manager, David Huxford, says the tour always shines when in Wellington despite the forecasted weather.

"We’ve always had a great event in Wellington. The foot-traffic around the waterfront seems to result in crowds forming around the games and a keen interest in getting involved. We’re hoping for good weather, but if the forecast holds true, we will play indoors at the ASB Sports Centre in Kilbirnie."

Huxford says this is the second to last chance last opportunity for Open Men’s teams to qualify for the World Tour Qualifier Final, where the winning team will go on to represent their hometown at the FIBA 3x3 World Tour.

"The Burger King 3x3 Tour has official ‘Quest’ status, which means that the winner of the Open Men’s grade at each event will compete at the World Tour Qualifier Final. We host that event at The Cloud, in Auckland, on 25 March. Whoever wins the Open Men’s grade at The Cloud will win an all-expenses paid trip to Japan this coming July to represent their city at a FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters," says Huxford.

"This year Basketball New Zealand will also send national teams overseas to play in FIBA 3x3 events. Also, one of the most exciting 3x3 events this year will be a simple announcement in June by the IOC as to whether or not 3x3 will be included in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. We’ve been directing our 3x3 programme towards this, so we’re waiting for the announcement with baited breath."

The Burger King 3X3 Quest Tour is open to under 15, under 17, under 19, and Open age-groups in both men’s and women’s categories. Huxford says players must be registered on 3x3Planet.com to enter.

"On 3x3Planet, players can enter events, track their results and compare their FIBA ranking to their friend’s and other 3X3 players internationally. It’s extremely important that all players have an official 3x3Planet.com profile when they play in the Tour. Creating a profile is easy and only takes about three minutes. Once they’ve created their 3x3Planet account all they need to do is respond to the confirmation email and they’re ready to play."

Burger King Quest 3X3 Tour Schedule:

DATE LOCATION VENUE

Sat 26 Nov 2016 Whangarei Whangarei Netball Courts

Sat 03 Dec 2016 New Plymouth Waiwhakaiho Netball Courts

Sat 10 Dec 2016 North Shore (Auckland) Westlake Girls’ High School (covered netball courts)

Sat 17 Dec 2016 Rotorua The Energy Events Centre (carpark)

Sat 14 Jan 2017 Mangere (Auckland) Otahuhu Netball Centre, David Lange Park.

Sat 21 Jan 2017 Tauranga Blake Park Tennis Courts, Mt Maunganui

Sat 28 Jan 2017 Henderson (Auckland) Trusts Arena (indoors)

Sat 11 Feb 2017 Nelson Tahunanui Beach Tennis Courts

Sat 18 Feb 2017 Christchurch Hagley Park Netball Courts

Sat 25 Feb 2017 Invercargill Invercargill Netball Centre, Surrey Park Road

Sun 26 Feb 2017 Dunedin The Octagon

Sat 05 Mar 2017 Palmerston North Waldegrave Street carpark

Sat 11 Mar 2017 Wellington Odlins Plaza Wellington Waterfront

Sat 18 Mar 2017 Hamilton Garden Place Hamilton

Sat 25 Mar 2017 Auckland Central- The Cloud, 89 Quay Street, Auckland

- This event will be both a normal Burger King 3x3 Quest Tour event (minus the regular Open Men's grade) plus the World Tour Qualifier Final for eligible Open Men's teams from throughout New Zealand.

More information:

- Registrations - www.3x3Planet.com