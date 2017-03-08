ARL cancel JETS Camp this weekend

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 17:16

For the first time in 29 years, the Auckland Rugby League has cancelled the ARL JETS Camp scheduled for this weekend (Friday March 11- Sunday March 13), as a result of overnight flooding and damage caused to YMCA Camp Adair in Hunua.

ARL football development officer James Pulehega says he has been advised by Camp Adair officials that the heavy rain which caused sudden flooding this morning will most likely mean closure for the month.

"We are obviously very disappointed that we've had to call off this year's camp," says Pulehega.

"The camp has an historical and nostalgic meaning to it. It's a shame we won't be able to deliver the programme this year, but the decision has been made to guarantee player and staff safety."