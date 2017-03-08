Brian Stanyer Memorial Trophy date set

Wednesday, 8 March, 2017 - 18:38

Mount Albert Ponsonby and Central United have set the date for the inaugural Brian Stanyer Memorial Trophy for Sunday 19 March.

The Brian Stanyer Memorial Trophy marks the passing of the Mount Albert-Ponsonby stalwart who died on October 12 last year.

Stanyer commanded a strong presence in the colours of the club he fell in love with as a first team player in 1977.He later held coaching and management roles for the club’s senior teams with the Anderson Park outfit.

Stanyer had an extensive record of volunteering to coach and manage club teams which later led to executive roles.

The idea of an annual match between Mount Albert-Ponsonby and near neighbours Central United was mooted by Auckland City FC chairman Ivan Vuksich and has quickly brought the two clubs and the football community closer together.

"Brian was a character and a committed football person who lived and breathed the game and his club. When he died last year it came as a shock to everyone but it opened up an opportunity for the community to come together and support each other.

"On field rivalry is an important part of football but we must remember when to set aside our parochialism in times like those.

"We hosted one of our Stirling Sports Premiership matches in honour of Brian and his family and invited Mount Albert Ponsonby, Kiwi Spurs Supporters Club and the Kiwi True Blues Rangers Supporters Club and local schools to be a part of our match day atmosphere.

"The Brian Stanyer Memorial Trophy is the next step in growing our relationship with Mount Albert-Ponsonby," Vuksich said.

Part of that next step will see Auckland City FC provide coaches to the Mount Albert-Ponsonby junior club set-up throughout the winter season

Mount Albert-Ponsonby will also have an opportunity to put forward talented elite youth players for selection in the Junior Navy Blues National Youth League squad for the 2017-18 season.

The Anderson Park-based Mount Albert-Ponsonby play in the Lotto Northern Regional Football League where a pathway may open up for Auckland City FC to assist with the club's senior recruitment for that competition.

"Sometimes initiatives like these start out as good ideas but thats as far as they get despite all the good intentions.

"Recognising our desire to widen our community relevance and Mount Albert-Ponsonby's position where they've lost a tremendous club servant its important to us to follow up on our initial outreach in a meaningful way," Vuksich said.

Mount Albert Ponsonby club president Keith Earl says the response from within his club and the local community has been overwhelming.

"This is a fantastic event and we're very grateful for Auckland City FC for making this happen. Our two clubs have driven this together and I know Brian would be very proud and humbled by this.

"We met with the Auckland City FC and Central United board last week and the future of the relationship is looking very bright.

"There's more in this for us than for Auckland City FC in many ways so we're very appreciative a club with the reputation they have is involved.

"Every club has a person like Brian Stanyer and when they pass away people mourn then forget them. But with this game becoming an annual event we not only celebrate Brian's life but can look forward to building a positive legacy that will remembered," Earl said.

The inaugural Brian Stanyer Memorial Trophy clash between Central United and Mount Albert Ponsonby kicks off at 3:30 pm on Sunday 19 March at Anderson Park.