Vince Lia's football career celebrated

Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 12:27

Vince Lia’s 10 year football career with the Wellington Phoenix will be celebrated with a testimonial match at David Farrington Park followed by a black tie dinner on Saturday 11th March, 2017. The testimonial will see the Go Media Vince Lia Legends go up against the INNO Capital Mayor’s XI, with kick off at 2.30pm.

Auckland headquartered non-bank lender INNO Capital has pledged support of the opposing team captained by Wellington Mayor, Justin Lester.

"INNO Capital is proud to be associated with the Wellington Phoenix and to be the sponsor of Wellington Mayor, Justin Lester’s team of 11 this weekend in the Go Media Testimonial Match." said Clint Webber, Director, INNO Capital.

"We see the support of local sport and celebrating the contribution of players such as Vince as an important part of our community outreach. Our business in property finance and private lending is competitive and the values embraced by team sport - that will to win, perseverance and hardwork - are well aligned for INNO." he added.

"Vinny first pulled on the yellow and black Wellington Phoenix shirt on 14 October, 2007. 10 seasons and 190 matches later, through highs and lows, he has remained a constant presence on the team." said David Dome, General Manager, Wellington Phoenix.

Joining Vince Lia in his team of football legends, are former Phoenix stars Daniel Lins Cortes from Brazil, Manny Muscat, Paul Ifill and Ben Sigmund.

After the game, on the same evening, a "This is Your Life" style black tie dinner will be held at the Westpac Stadium. The dinner will be hosted by journalist Jason Pine and Go Media’s Mike Gray who promise an entertaining evening, telling tales and reminiscing on the highlights of Vinny’s career across the last decade. A fundraising auction is included in the night with some fantastic sports memorabilia and exclusive activities up for grabs to the highest bidder.

Tickets to the game at David Farrington Park in Miramar are: Adults $10 / Children U 12 $2. Kick off is 2.30pm.

Limited tickets are still available for the dinner at Westpac Stadium commencing at 7pm from $165 per person or $1,550 for a table of 10. To reserve tickets email events@wellingtonphoenix.com or phone Evan Gray on 021 222 9335.