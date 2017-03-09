Thursday, 9 March, 2017 - 15:45

The BNZ Crusaders cross the ditch this week to take on the Reds in Brisbane, with three players set to make their BNZ Crusaders debut on Saturday night.

Heiden Bedwell-Curtis will earn his first Crusaders cap at number 7, after Matt Todd strained a calf muscle in training. The other change in the loose forwards is at 6, with Pete Samu starting this week and Jordan Taufua providing cover off the bench.

Prop Oli Jager is also set to make his debut if he comes on for Mike Alaalatoa, who shifts from the reserves to the starting tighthead position this week. Joe Moody starts again at loosehead prop, with Tim Perry coming onto the bench as cover.

Digby Ioane will debut in against his former team when he takes the left wing on Saturday night. Seta Tamanivalu moves to the other wing, and Israel Dagg moves back into the fullback role.

The BNZ Crusaders take on the Reds at Suncorp Stadium at 9:45pm New Zealand time (6:45pm Brisbane time) on Saturday night.

BNZ Crusaders team to play the Reds:

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Michael Alaalatoa

4. Scott Barrett

5. Sam Whitelock (C)

6. Pete Samu

7. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis

8. Whetu Douglas

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Mitchell Hunt

11. Digby Ioane

12. Ryan Crotty (VC)

13. Jack Goodhue

14. Seta Tamanivalu

15. Israel Dagg

RESERVES

16. Ben Funnell

17. Tim Perry

18. Oliver Jager

19. Luke Romano

20. Jordan Taufua

21. Bryn Hall

22. Marty McKenzie

23. George Bridge