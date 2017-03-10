Guptill to undergo six week rehab

Friday, 10 March, 2017 - 10:12

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill will undergo a six week-long strength and conditioning rehabilitation programme before returning to the field.

Guptill suffered hamstring strains to both legs during the 2016-17 summer and following medical consultation, will miss the remainder of the New Zealand domestic season and the beginning of the Indian Premier League.

BLACKCAPS physiotherapist Tommy Simsek said: "At the moment Martin isn’t fit to play and the time we give him now to strengthen his hamstrings will play a big role in mitigating future risk too.

"We’ve put a programme in place to make sure that Martin can return to full strength and we'll continue to monitor him closely."

BLACKCAPS Coach Mike Hesson said: "Having Martin fully fit is critical, as we all know the positive influence he has on our side.

"Martin knows this is an important period to get back to 100 percent so that he can be fully confident when he is on the park.

"The Champions trophy isn’t far away and we obviously want Martin firing on all cylinders for that tournament."

Guptill will travel to India ahead of the start of the IPL and continue to be monitored by BLACKCAPS physiotherapist Tommy Simsek who will be over there.