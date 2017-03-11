Fox on the run in early stages of third round

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 12:13

Kiwi Ryan Fox is among the early movers from the early starters in the third round of the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open in Queenstown.

Fox has picked up four birdies through 12 holes to move to a share of 12th place on nine-under par at Millbrook Resort.

His playing partner Rhein Gibson from Australia has mirrored Fox’s move to also move to nine-under with four birdies.

Others to make a move early today include Australian star Peter Lonard, who started with four 3s on his card to move to a share of eighth on 10-under par.

Successful Japan Tour player Brendan Jones from Australia is four-under through 14 holes to move to eight-under, joined by compatriot Troy Moses, also four-under today, paired in the Pro-Am competition by All Black Andy Haden.

Australian Geoff Drakeford is another on four-under today through 13 holes, to move to eight-under for the tournament.

The leader Brad Kennedy (AUS) on 16-under and Kiwis Ben Campbell (15-under) and Michael Hendry (13-under) are last off at 12.40pm.

Conditions are sunny and clear but cooler in Queenstown today with an expected high of 15C Deg.