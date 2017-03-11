Change to All Blacks Sevens line-up for Vancouver

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 12:43

All Blacks Sevens veteran Tim Mikkelson will not be playing in the HSBC World Sevens Series Vancouver tournament, which starts tomorrow NZT, after coming down with the flu this week.

Tasman newcomer Andrew Knewstubb moves into the starting 12 to replace Mikkelson and travelling reserve Tone Ng Shiu takes the 13th position for the tournament.

The team is:

Scott Curry - Captain (Bay of Plenty)

Dylan Collier (Southland)

Ambrose Curtis (Manawatu)

DJ Forbes - (Counties Manukau)

Iopu Iopu-Aso (Taranaki)

Trael Joass (Tasman)

Andrew Knewstubb (Tasman)

Vilimoni Koroi (Otago)

Sione Molia (Counties Manukau)

Sherwin Stowers (Counties Manukau)

Isaac Te Tamaki (Waikato)

Beaudein Waaka (Taranaki)

Thirteenth player:

Tone Ng Shiu (Tasman)