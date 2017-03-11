Pulse welcome cameo appearance from Tuivaiti

Saturday, 11 March, 2017 - 20:02

Cathrine Tuivaiti was quickly wrapped in ice after making a brief but welcome appearance for the Central Pulse on the second day of the ANZ Premiership pre-season netball tournament in Otaki on Saturday.

The experienced shooter was given a warm welcome from the home crowd when coming on in the Pulse’s third game of the tournament, a 40-minute outing against Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic and going on to close out the day’s action with a 45-30 win.

Coming into the tournament on the back of a minor calf tweak, Tuivaiti, who played the first quarter, had to be on her toes straight off after coming up against former Silver Ferns captain Casey Kopua, herself coming back to the game after a long lay-off.

The home team made an impressive start, the attack line evolving all the time with more play under their belts and producing some sparkling movement. Midcourters Sara Bayman and Whitney Souness combined to telling effect in delivering a quality service to the shooters.

At the other end, the defensive trio of Claire Kersten (wing defence), captain Katrina Grant (goal defence) and custodian Phoenix Karaka produced enough effective hussle to ensure plenty of turnover opportunities while the in-circle defenders also showcased their aerial skills under the hoop.

Edging to an 11-8 lead at the first break, the Pulse continued to build on their momentum, efficiently and effectively making seamless changes to their line-up in drawing out to a 23-17 lead at the main break.

Both teams produced moments of classy netball, improving with each outing in the search to add the finishing touches to their preparations just weeks out from start of the ANZ Premiership.

Taking another positive step forward, the Pulse put the seal on an impressive outing when leading 35-23 at three-quarter time.

I’m very happy with all the girls and how we’re progressing,’’ captain Grant said.

We’re getting everyone on court for a decent amount of court time and everyone’s really showing what they can do. It’s a really fun side, a young side and everyone’s just giving their all and wanting to be here.’’

Earlier, the Pulse opened the day with a keenly-contested 53-48 loss to the Southern Steel.

Both teams played with a high level of intensity in a fast-paced clash where each had their moments, the southerners coming home the stronger of the pair to seal the win.

Stalled by a calf injury, Tuivaiti sat the match out, the ever-improving shooting combination of Te Amo Amaru-Tibbe and Tiana Metuarau carrying the shooting load while providing solid and reliable options under the hoop for the Pulse.

The hosts had the better of the first half with leads of 13-8 and 25-20, the defensive trio of Karaka, Grant and Kirsten providing a host of turnover opportunities.

It was the Steel who turned the tables in the second half, the towering figure of shooter Jhaniele Fowler-Reid giving her team a 38-37 lead at the last break which was further extended in the run to the line.

The tournament concludes tomorrow.

