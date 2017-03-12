Broom in line for debut in ANZ Test Series, Henry added to squad

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 14:44

Neil Broom is in line to make his Test debut after being named to replace Ross Taylor in the BLACKCAPS squad for the second ANZ Test against South Africa.

A scan showed Taylor to have suffered a low-grade tear in his left calf-muscle during the first Test in Dunedin. Broom will join the side in Wellington tomorrow, ahead of the start of the match at the Basin Reserve on Thursday.

BLACKCAPS Selector Gavin Larsen said Broom brought a number of qualities to the team.

"With 18 First-Class centuries Neil has shown ability in red ball cricket over a long period of time," said Larsen.

"While he hasn’t played a Test, Neil still brings a considerable amount of experience and maturity to the side in Ross’s absence.

"Neil’s been a big part of our group over the course of the summer and this is another exciting opportunity for him."

Trent Boult is still being monitored and will travel with the side to Wellington. Larsen said Matt Henry joined the squad as an additional member, as opposed to being cover or a replacement.

"The plan was always to bring in a fourth seam option for Wellington and therefore Matt has been called in.

"Matt has been impressive in the Plunket Shield since he returned and certainly comes into consideration for us."

An update on Boult will be provided the coming days.