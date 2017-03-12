Canada rise to the occasion in Vancouver

Sunday, 12 March, 2017 - 17:52

Canada captain Harry Jones is a man who keeps his word. A few days before the HSBC Canada Sevens he promised that if the Vancouver crowd that packed into BC Place this weekend cheered louder than last year, the Canada team would perform better also.

Well, close to 40,000 spectators - many of whom were in various forms of fancy dress - sang, screamed and roared their team into the Cup quarter-finals of the HSBC Canada Sevens, a position the team was unable to achieve in 2016.

The crowd were already in place when Canada played their first game of the day, seeing off the challenge of a strong Scotland team 28-15, thanks to tries from Adam Zaruba (pictured), Jones, Justin Douglas, Isaac Kaay and an immaculate conversion rate by Nate Hirayama.

Zaruba was the hat-trick hero for the home side when they took on Russia in their second pool match with Kaay picking up the other try as Canada won 26-5. An agonising one-point loss to defending HSBC Canada Sevens champions New Zealand, that included a fifth try for Zaruba, was the only blemish on a good day for the Canadians and they will take on series leaders South Africa in the round of eight.