Wellington Firebirds named for match against Central Stags

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Central Stags at Napier’s McLean Park from Tuesday 14th to Friday 17th March has been named.
The Firebirds’ squad features some changes from the team that contested the historic pink ball round. Peter Younghusband comes back into the side having made his First-Class debut against Canterbury in Round Six when Jeetan Patel was called in to the BLACKCAPS. Matt Taylor and Michael Pollard have been left out for the trip to Napier after featuring under lights at Westpac Stadium in the previous round.
The Wellington Firebirds squad is:
Michael Papps (Captain)
Brent Arnel
Hamish Bennett
Tom Blundell
Hamish Marshall
Matt McEwan
Iain McPeake
Stephen Murdoch
Luke Ronchi
Anurag Verma
Luke Woodcock
Peter Younghusband
