Wellington Firebirds named for match against Central Stags

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 11:42

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Central Stags at Napier’s McLean Park from Tuesday 14th to Friday 17th March has been named.

The Firebirds’ squad features some changes from the team that contested the historic pink ball round. Peter Younghusband comes back into the side having made his First-Class debut against Canterbury in Round Six when Jeetan Patel was called in to the BLACKCAPS. Matt Taylor and Michael Pollard have been left out for the trip to Napier after featuring under lights at Westpac Stadium in the previous round.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Michael Papps (Captain)

Brent Arnel

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Hamish Marshall

Matt McEwan

Iain McPeake

Stephen Murdoch

Luke Ronchi

Anurag Verma

Luke Woodcock

Peter Younghusband