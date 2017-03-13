Olympians gear up for The Warehouse 'Pedal for Plunket'

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 13:12

New Zealand Olympians Alison Shanks, Nin Roberts, Cath Cheatley and six elite hub riders from the New Zealand squad have volunteered their time this Wednesday to cycle for charity.

The competitive leg of the Pedal for Plunket relay race will begin in Hillcrest, Hamilton at 10.30am and finish at the Avantidrome in Cambridge.

Pedal for Plunket is a way for The Warehouse and Plunket and to raise funds and awareness of the work Plunket does to support children and their families. When: Wednesday 15 March 2017

Where: The competitive leg of Pedal for Plunket will begin at The Warehouse, 265 Clyde St, Hillcrest, Hamilton at 10:30am and finish at the Avantidrome, 15 Hanlin Rd, Cambridge where there will be time to talk to our Olympic riders.