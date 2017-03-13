Norton stars as England lift the cup in Vancouver

Monday, 13 March, 2017 - 15:58

It was the Dan Norton show in Vancouver on Sunday as England secured their second tournament win of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series after beating South Africa 19-7 in front of a huge Canadian crowd in BC Place.

The 28-year-old flyer won the DHL Impact Player, HSBC Player of the Final and drew level with Collins Injera of Kenya as the all-time leading try-scorer in series history having now run in 244 tries in his career.

He scored England’s final try in the all-important gold medal match against an impressive South Africa side that has now made it through to seven Cup finals in a row, and all six so far this season.

Simon Amor's side are now the only team on the series to beat the Blitzboks twice in the 2016-17 season and it puts them into second position overall on the series table with 103 points, 23 behind South Africa who have four tournament wins to their name.

Fiji finished third after a thrilling 28-24 win over USA in the Bronze final, while Wales claimed the Challenge Trophy with a 19-12 victory over Samoa.

But overall, the winner this weekend has been the HSBC Canada Sevens 2017 itself, which is being viewed as an outstanding success. Remarkably, the tournament attracted more than 76,000 spectators over the two days in just its second year and the level of fan engagement, enthusiasm and excitement generated in the stunning BC Place stadium was a great sign for the future success of the event.